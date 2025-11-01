R R Kabel consolidated net profit rises 134.73% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.54% to Rs 2163.77 croreNet profit of R R Kabel rose 134.73% to Rs 116.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 49.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.54% to Rs 2163.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1810.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2163.771810.14 20 OPM %8.124.73 -PBDT176.7377.14 129 PBT154.8759.67 160 NP116.2649.53 135
