Sahyadri Industries standalone net profit rises 40.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.51% to Rs 124.39 croreNet profit of Sahyadri Industries rose 40.41% to Rs 2.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.51% to Rs 124.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 103.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales124.39103.22 21 OPM %7.199.11 -PBDT9.498.82 8 PBT3.652.68 36 NP2.711.93 40
