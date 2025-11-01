IFB Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 986.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 50.67% to Rs 401.98 croreNet profit of IFB Agro Industries rose 986.12% to Rs 22.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 50.67% to Rs 401.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 266.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales401.98266.79 51 OPM %9.281.87 -PBDT40.559.06 348 PBT31.944.40 626 NP22.702.09 986
