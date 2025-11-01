Saturday, November 01, 2025 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IFB Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 986.12% in the September 2025 quarter

IFB Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 986.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 50.67% to Rs 401.98 crore

Net profit of IFB Agro Industries rose 986.12% to Rs 22.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 50.67% to Rs 401.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 266.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales401.98266.79 51 OPM %9.281.87 -PBDT40.559.06 348 PBT31.944.40 626 NP22.702.09 986

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 7:51 AM IST

