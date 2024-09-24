R Systems appoints Chief Technology Officer - Cloud, Cyber Security Services

With an extensive career spanning over three decades, Srikara brings with him a wealth of experience in cloud transformation, cyber defense strategies, and emerging technologies. He has built solutions across industries, including BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Hightech. Prior to joining R Systems, Srikara held the position of Senior Vice President and Practice Head for Cloud, Infrastructure and Cyber Security Services at Xoriant. His experience also includes holding leadership roles at Capgemini, Infosys Technologies, HTC, Microland and ABB.

R Systems International has appointed Srikara Rao as Chief Technology Officer - Cloud, Cyber Security Services.