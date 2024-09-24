Business Standard
R Systems appoints Chief Technology Officer - Cloud, Cyber Security Services

Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
R Systems International has appointed Srikara Rao as Chief Technology Officer - Cloud, Cyber Security Services.
With an extensive career spanning over three decades, Srikara brings with him a wealth of experience in cloud transformation, cyber defense strategies, and emerging technologies. He has built solutions across industries, including BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Hightech. Prior to joining R Systems, Srikara held the position of Senior Vice President and Practice Head for Cloud, Infrastructure and Cyber Security Services at Xoriant. His experience also includes holding leadership roles at Capgemini, Infosys Technologies, HTC, Microland and ABB.
First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

