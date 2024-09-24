Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 2.97%

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Nifty Metal index ended up 2.97% at 9735.4 today. The index has added 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, National Aluminium Company Ltd jumped 6.24%, Tata Steel Ltd added 4.25% and Welspun Corp Ltd rose 4.17%. The Nifty Metal index has increased 44.00% over last one year compared to the 31.85% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index increased 1.00% and Nifty Commodities index increased 0.92% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.01% to close at 25940.4 while the SENSEX has declined 0.02% to close at 84914.04 today.