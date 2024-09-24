Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese yen at three-week low versus dollar; BoJ seems to be in no rush to hike rates

Japanese yen at three-week low versus dollar; BoJ seems to be in no rush to hike rates

Image

Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
The Japanese yen slipped to a near three week low against the dollar on Tuesday as the US currency regained some ground after having slipped to a 14 month low in recent days after US Fed went ahead with a 50bps rate cut and sighted further cuts for the year ahead. Additionally, concerns that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) is not hurrying to raise interest rates further dampened the Japanese currency. BoJ Governor Ueda stated that Japan's real interest rate remains deeply negative, stimulating the economy and working to push up prices. He also said that "they will raise interest rate if the economy, prices move in line with forecasts shown in quarterly outlook report. Currently, the USDJPY pair is quoting at 144. The yen is down half a percent on the day against the dollar and at its lowest level in 3 weeks.
 
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

elephants, elephant

'450 families evicted from Assam's forest to reduce man-elephant conflict'

Shankh Air

Shankh Air gets approval to soar, set to be Uttar Pradesh's first airline

Ernst & Young Global Limited (EY)

EY India employee death: Probe finds firm lacking labour welfare permit

US Polo Assn, Zepto

Zepto partners with US Polo Assn for 10-minute premium fashion delivery

Siddaramaiah

LIVE: Will not hesitate from facing investigation, says CM Siddaramaiah on Karnataka HC verdict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVodafone Idea DealWTC 2023-25 Points TableMarket TodayManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon