R Systems launches OptimaAI - a Generative AI suite for enterprises

R Systems launches OptimaAI - a Generative AI suite for enterprises

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
R Systems International announced the launch of OptimaAI Suite, a Generative AI suite of services, tools, industry-specific models, and frameworks purpose built to enhance enterprise adoption of AI for software development and digital transformation.
The OptimaAI Suite accelerates the software development life cycle through AI-powered solutions tailored for each stage. From AI-accelerated KT & ramp-up to development, and AI-assisted modernization and support, it enhances processes across ideation, design, development, quality engineering, DevOps, and maintenance. It aims to drive revenue growth, operational efficiencies, and innovation for enterprises across industries.
Key offerings of OptimaAI Suite include:
1. SDLC & Developer Tooling: AI-enhanced tools that streamline software development, automate coding tasks, and improve code quality.
2. Digital Assistants & Agent-based Automation: Solutions include chatbots, voice bots, and enterprise copilots for enhancing customer interactions, streamlining operations, and enabling back-office automation.
3. Industry-specific AI Solutions: Industry specific LLMs trained on proprietary data for verticals like ISVs, marketing, media, healthcare, hi-tech, telecom, finance, and manufacturing.

4. Legacy Modernization: AI-powered transformation of legacy systems into modern platforms and applications.
R Systems offers a hands-on workshop to accelerate enterprise GenAI adoption. The workshop guides clients from ideation to production deployment of their initial AI use cases.
The OptimaAI Suite includes specialized offerings such as Cognitive Contracts for AI-driven contract management, iRCM for intelligent revenue lifecycle management, and advanced CI/CD & Regression Testing for AI implementations. The suite also features OptimaAI GuardRails, which ensures robust and secure GenAI deployments, and OptimaAI ContentGen for multi-modal content generation and optimization.
First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 2:26 PM IST

