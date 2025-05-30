Friday, May 30, 2025 | 09:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Raaj Medisafe India standalone net profit rises 397.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Raaj Medisafe India standalone net profit rises 397.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

Sales rise 114.79% to Rs 24.40 crore

Net profit of Raaj Medisafe India rose 397.14% to Rs 3.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 114.79% to Rs 24.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 84.08% to Rs 6.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 44.32% to Rs 62.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales24.4011.36 115 62.4243.25 44 OPM %12.7920.42 -13.8415.35 - PBDT2.551.89 35 6.715.13 31 PBT2.111.66 27 5.264.29 23 NP3.480.70 397 6.133.33 84

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

