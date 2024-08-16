AKI India consolidated net profit rises 34.38% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 44.24% to Rs 20.77 crore

Net profit of AKI India rose 34.38% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 44.24% to Rs 20.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.20.7714.402.414.651.060.870.620.470.430.32