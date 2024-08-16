Hardwyn India consolidated net profit rises 20.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.04% to Rs 40.93 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Hardwyn India rose 20.72% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.04% to Rs 40.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 36.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.40.9336.865.994.312.311.631.891.561.341.11