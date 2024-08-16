Hardwyn India consolidated net profit rises 20.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.04% to Rs 40.93 croreNet profit of Hardwyn India rose 20.72% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.04% to Rs 40.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 36.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales40.9336.86 11 OPM %5.994.31 -PBDT2.311.63 42 PBT1.891.56 21 NP1.341.11 21
