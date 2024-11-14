Raasi Refractories standalone net profit declines 86.15% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 31.22% to Rs 11.63 croreNet profit of Raasi Refractories declined 86.15% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 31.22% to Rs 11.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales11.6316.91 -31 OPM %18.7431.16 -PBDT0.834.66 -82 PBT0.634.55 -86 NP0.634.55 -86
