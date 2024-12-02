Business Standard
Rabi acreage up 4.13%, area under acreage spikes 18.52%

Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
Indias rabi sowing has started on a positive note compared to last year. According to the latest data, the area under total rabi crops stood at 635 lakh hectares (lh) as on 2 December 2024, up 4.13% compared to year ago level. Area under major commodity wheat stood at 200.35 lh, up 6.58% on year. Acreage under Pulses fell 3.62% on year to 108.95 lh with Chana or Gram acreage soaring 5.55% to 78.52 lakh hectares. Total area under coarse cereals is at 29.24 lh, spiking 18.52% on year. The rabi Oilseeds acreage stood at 82.55 lh, down 5% on year. Area of key oilseed Mustard has declined 5.24% on year to 75.86 lh.

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 6:19 PM IST

