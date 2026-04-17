Radico Khaitan Ltd up for fifth session

Radico Khaitan Ltd is quoting at Rs 3178, up 4.66% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.44% in last one year as compared to a 0.59% drop in NIFTY and a 11.55% drop in the Nifty FMCG.

Radico Khaitan Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3178, up 4.66% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 24267. The Sensex is at 78235, up 0.32%. Radico Khaitan Ltd has risen around 17.28% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Radico Khaitan Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48377.9, up 2.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 76.62 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.