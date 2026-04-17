Friday, April 17, 2026 | 01:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Torrent Power Ltd up for fifth session

Torrent Power Ltd up for fifth session

Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Torrent Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 1532.3, up 0.7% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.78% in last one year as compared to a 0.59% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.6% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

Torrent Power Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1532.3, up 0.7% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 24267. The Sensex is at 78235, up 0.32%. Torrent Power Ltd has risen around 5.36% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Torrent Power Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38184.75, up 1.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1539.3, up 0.71% on the day. Torrent Power Ltd is down 3.78% in last one year as compared to a 0.59% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.6% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 23.72 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Inox Wind Ltd spurts 2.53%, up for fifth straight session

Inox Wind Ltd spurts 2.53%, up for fifth straight session

Bharat Forge Ltd soars 0.46%, up for fifth straight session

Bharat Forge Ltd soars 0.46%, up for fifth straight session

DIPAM approves merger of NBCC and HSCC (India)

DIPAM approves merger of NBCC and HSCC (India)

Zaggle Prepaid bags contract from Federal Bank for employee expense management platform

Zaggle Prepaid bags contract from Federal Bank for employee expense management platform

MMTC surges on reports of gold import curbs

MMTC surges on reports of gold import curbs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayIsrael Lebanon CeasefireGold and Silver Rate todayIMD Weather Forecast TodayICICI Bank Q4 Results PreviewHDFC Bank Q4 Results PreviewQ4 Results TodayWipro Share Price