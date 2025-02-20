Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Radico Khaitan shares rally as Royal Ranthambore Whisky enters CSD

Radico Khaitan shares rally as Royal Ranthambore Whisky enters CSD

Image

Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Radico Khaitan shares climbed 8.10% to Rs 2182 after the company announced that its Royal Ranthambore Whisky is now available in the Canteen Stores Department (CSD).

This move is a key part of Radico Khaitan's strategy to expand its premium spirits portfolio.

"Royal Ranthambore has recorded a strong growth over the last two years, and its entry into CSD will further accelerate this momentum in the future," said Abhishek Khaitan, managing director, Radico Khaitan. "This expansion aligns with our vision to strengthen our luxury & semi-luxury brand portfolio and cater to evolving consumer preferences, he added.

CSD is a government-run retail chain in India offering discounted goods to military personnel, veterans, and their families. Its large customer base and preferential pricing make it a significant market, particularly for liquor, though it also presents significant barriers to entry for businesses.

 

Royal Ranthambore joins Radico Khaitan's other successful luxury brands in CSD, including Rampur Indian Single Malt Whisky and Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin. With the blended scotch whisky category in CSD exceeding 10 lakh cases annually, Radico Khaitan aims to capture approximately 10% market share within the next year.

The company's luxury and semi-luxury brands generated Rs 100 crore in net sales value in Q3 FY25 and Rs 250 crore in 9M FY25. Driven by strong domestic and international demand, Radico Khaitan expects this segment to surpass Rs 500 crore in net sales in FY26.

Also Read

Narayana Hrudayalaya to acquire Bengaluru-based orthopedic, trauma hospital

Narayana Hrudayalaya hits record high in subdued market; up 7% in 3 days

Life insurance firms adjust term premiums by 5-10% ahead of FY25 end

Check out the best life insurance premium rates before tax filing season

Complete list of Delhi's chief ministers from 1952 to 2025

From Brahm Prakash to Rekha Gupta: The full list of Delhi's chief ministers

India vs Bangladesh live score updates today

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy updates: Axar's double strike put BAN on backfoot

Grok app on iOS

Elon Musk's Grok AI gets a standalone app for iPhones: How to use, features

Radico Khaitan is one of the largest manufacturers of IMFL in India. The companys brand portfolio includes whiskies (Rampur, Royal Ranthambore, 8PM), gin (Jaisalmer), vodka (Magic Moments), rum, and brandy. Radico Khaitan is also one of the largest providers of branded IMFL to CSD. It is also one of the largest exporters of Alcoholic beverages from India, with brands available in over 102 countries.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Radico Khaitan rose 27.07% to Rs 95.49 crore while net sales rose 11.48% to Rs 1294.24 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Thomas Cook spurts after inking multi-year partnership with KTO

Thomas Cook spurts after inking multi-year partnership with KTO

USFDA inspects Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc.'s warehouse facility in New Jersey

USFDA inspects Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc.'s warehouse facility in New Jersey

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

RailTel Corp bags order worth Rs 22-cr from High Court of J&K and Ladakh

RailTel Corp bags order worth Rs 22-cr from High Court of J&K and Ladakh

Suratwwala Business Group Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Suratwwala Business Group Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony LiveMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPak vs NZ Live ScoreHP Telecom India IPOCBSE Class 10 Science Paper AnalysisKIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon