Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godfrey Phillips India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Ajanta Pharma Ltd, V-Mart Retail Ltd, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd and India Cements Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 February 2025.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd, V-Mart Retail Ltd, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd and India Cements Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 February 2025.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd lost 7.04% to Rs 6099 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 36768 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32496 shares in the past one month.

 

Ajanta Pharma Ltd crashed 5.22% to Rs 2646.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8836 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5442 shares in the past one month.

V-Mart Retail Ltd tumbled 4.71% to Rs 2996.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 880 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1719 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Share Market LIVE: SMIDs gain 1%; Sensex, Nifty trade lower, Financials, FMCG, IT drag; Metal leads

Supreme Court of India

LIVE news: SC stays Lokpal order entertaining complaints against sitting HC judge

India vs Bangladesh live score updates today

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy updates: Bangladesh lose two in quick succession

Swati Maliwal at Rekha Gupta's oath ceremony

Swati Maliwal fuels BJP link buzz after attending Rekha Gupta's swearing-in

PNB, Punjab National Bank

PNB cuts loan rates: Check new interest rate for home, car, & personal loan

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd corrected 4.66% to Rs 853. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5849 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6469 shares in the past one month.

India Cements Ltd shed 4.20% to Rs 258.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 33730 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75272 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RailTel Corp bags order worth Rs 22-cr from High Court of J&K and Ladakh

RailTel Corp bags order worth Rs 22-cr from High Court of J&K and Ladakh

Suratwwala Business Group Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Suratwwala Business Group Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Vesuvius India shares surge on stock split plan

Vesuvius India shares surge on stock split plan

Volumes jump at Linde India Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Linde India Ltd counter

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers secures a contract worth Rs 123 cr

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers secures a contract worth Rs 123 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony LiveMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPak vs NZ Live ScoreHP Telecom India IPOCBSE Class 10 Science Paper AnalysisKIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon