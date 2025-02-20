Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RailTel Corp bags order worth Rs 22-cr from High Court of J&K and Ladakh

Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

RailTel Corporation of India has announced that it has secured a work order worth Rs 22.44 crore from the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) and Ladakh.

The contract involves the SITC (Supply, Installation, Testing, and Commissioning) and O&M (Operation and Maintenance) of data center infrastructure (DC Infra) at the High Court in J&K, with the completion deadline set for 19 August 2025.

The total value of the order is Rs 22.44 crore (Rs 22,44,28,034).

RailTel, a "mini ratna (category-I)" central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

 

RailTel Corporation of India reported a 4.68% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 65.05 crore on 14.85% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 767.62 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India rose 0.33% to Rs 316 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

