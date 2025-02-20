Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 04:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thomas Cook spurts after inking multi-year partnership with KTO

Thomas Cook spurts after inking multi-year partnership with KTO

Image

Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Thomas Cook (India) surged 12.45% to Rs 134.55 after the company and its group company SOTC Travel, has signed a strategic 24-month partnership with Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) to enhance South Korea as destination within Indian market.

The Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) is the official National Tourism Organization (NTO) of South Korea, operating under the Ministry of culture, sports, and tourism. Dedicated to promoting South Korea as a premier travel destination, KTO has a global presence with 30 overseas offices, including its New Delhi office in India.

Korea Tourism Organizations exclusive partnership with Thomas Cook and SOTC Travel leverages on special projects to drive year-round awareness and inspiration for Korea. The collaboration extends across exchange of knowledge, best practices and development of unique-innovative products designed specifically for Indian travellers, fostering long-term growth in leisure, business and MICE segments for Korea.

 

Rajeev Kale - president & country head, Holidays, MICE, Visa - Thomas Cook (India), said, With new destinations and exciting experiential travel driving demand, South Korea is perfectly positioned to inspire the growing appetite of new-age Indian travellers. Our MOU with the Korea Tourism Organization not only endorses South Korea as a dynamic and vibrant destination but also opens new avenues for enriching travel experiences. We aim to foster long-term growth across our viable leisure, business, and MICE segments. Our MOU will focus on product development, destination education and marcom to create top-of-mind visibility and drive transactions. By leveraging our expertise in the Indian market, we aim to create greater visibility for South Korea, facilitating seamless travel experiences and fostering memorable, value-driven journeys for our customers.

Myong Kil Yun, regional director India & SAARC Countries, Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) said, We are delighted to formalize this strategic partnership with Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel, both prominent players in the Indian travel industry. Through this collaboration, we aim to enhance awareness and engagement for South Korea as a premier travel destination among Indian travellers. By leveraging their extensive distribution network, expertise, and innovative approach, we look forward to introducing unique and immersive travel experiences tailored to Indian tourists.

Thomas Cook (India) is the leading omnichannel travel company in the country, offering a broad spectrum of services, including foreign exchange, corporate travel, MICE, leisure travel, value-added services, and visa services. It operates leading B2C and B2B brands.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 39.8% to Rs 49.58 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 82.39 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales increased 8.9% YoY to Rs 2061.01 crore in Q3 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INR sees good appreciation after falling near 87 per US dollar mark

INR sees good appreciation after falling near 87 per US dollar mark

Japanese shares fall sharply, Nikkei ends 1.24% lower

Japanese shares fall sharply, Nikkei ends 1.24% lower

Chinese markets end lower after choppy session

Chinese markets end lower after choppy session

Radico Khaitan shares rally as Royal Ranthambore Whisky enters CSD

Radico Khaitan shares rally as Royal Ranthambore Whisky enters CSD

USFDA inspects Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc.'s warehouse facility in New Jersey

USFDA inspects Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc.'s warehouse facility in New Jersey

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony LiveMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Bangladesh LIVE SCOREHP Telecom India IPOCBSE Class 10 Science Paper AnalysisList of chief ministers of Delhi
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon