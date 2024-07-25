Radix Industries (India) standalone net profit rises 15.22% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.83% to Rs 6.98 crore

Net profit of Radix Industries (India) rose 15.22% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.83% to Rs 6.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.6.987.1110.899.700.740.640.710.620.530.46