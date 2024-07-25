Radix Industries (India) standalone net profit rises 15.22% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.83% to Rs 6.98 croreNet profit of Radix Industries (India) rose 15.22% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.83% to Rs 6.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6.987.11 -2 OPM %10.899.70 -PBDT0.740.64 16 PBT0.710.62 15 NP0.530.46 15
