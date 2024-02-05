Sensex (    %)
                        
Radix Industries (India) standalone net profit rises 45.65% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Sales decline 15.73% to Rs 8.14 crore
Net profit of Radix Industries (India) rose 45.65% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 15.73% to Rs 8.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 9.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales8.149.66 -16 OPM %13.517.35 -PBDT0.920.61 51 PBT0.900.61 48 NP0.670.46 46
First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

