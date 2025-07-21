Monday, July 21, 2025 | 03:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Raghav Productivity Enhancers consolidated net profit rises 40.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Raghav Productivity Enhancers consolidated net profit rises 40.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Sales rise 30.33% to Rs 58.44 crore

Net profit of Raghav Productivity Enhancers rose 40.89% to Rs 11.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 30.33% to Rs 58.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 44.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales58.4444.84 30 OPM %27.2427.45 -PBDT16.5312.29 34 PBT14.8210.70 39 NP11.688.29 41

