Raghav Productivity Enhancers consolidated net profit rises 40.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.33% to Rs 58.44 croreNet profit of Raghav Productivity Enhancers rose 40.89% to Rs 11.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 30.33% to Rs 58.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 44.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales58.4444.84 30 OPM %27.2427.45 -PBDT16.5312.29 34 PBT14.8210.70 39 NP11.688.29 41
