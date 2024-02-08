Sensex (    %)
                        
Raghunath International standalone net profit declines 86.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 5:56 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs -0.25 crore
Net profit of Raghunath International declined 86.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales reported to Rs -0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales-0.250.70 PL OPM %152.0075.71 -PBDT0.090.67 -87 PBT0.090.67 -87 NP0.070.50 -86
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 5:29 PM IST

