Raghunath International standalone net profit declines 86.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -0.25 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Raghunath International declined 86.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales reported to Rs -0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.-0.250.70152.0075.710.090.670.090.670.070.50