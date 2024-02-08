Patanjali Foods standalone net profit declines 19.56% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 0.20% to Rs 7910.70 crore

Net profit of Patanjali Foods declined 19.56% to Rs 216.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 269.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 0.20% to Rs 7910.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 7926.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.7910.707926.644.354.64365.49386.22305.79343.47216.54269.19