Rahul Gandhi appointed as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha

Gandhi, a seasoned politician with five terms as an MP representing Rae Bareli, will now enjoy the status of a cabinet minister. This elevation places him at the helm of crucial panels responsible for overseeing key appointments such as the Lokpal, CBI chief, Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners, besides the selection of Central Vigilance Commission, the Central Information Commission and the NHRC chief. The prime minister heads all such panels.

Gandhi has stepped down from the Wayanad constituency in Kerala, a move that paves the way for his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, to contest the seat in the upcoming elections. This also marks Priyanka Gandhi's electoral debut.

Rahul Gandhi has been appointed as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, marking the first time in ten years that the post has been filled. The Congress party, with 99 members, now holds the highest number of MPs among opposition parties, solidifying Gandhi's new role in the parliament.