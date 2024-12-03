Rail Vikas Nigam wins work order of Rs 186 cr from East Central Railway

Rail Vikas Nigam has received Letter of Acceptance from East Central Railway for Design, Supply, Erection, Testing & Commissioning of Traction Sub Stations with associated Switching Posts for upgradation work of electric traction system from 1X25 to 2 X 25 KV AT feeding system in Gomoh - Patratu Section of Dhanbad Division of East Central Railway. The value of the project is Rs 186.76 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content