Rail Vikas Nigam wins work order of Rs 186 cr from East Central Railway

Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam has received Letter of Acceptance from East Central Railway for Design, Supply, Erection, Testing & Commissioning of Traction Sub Stations with associated Switching Posts for upgradation work of electric traction system from 1X25 to 2 X 25 KV AT feeding system in Gomoh - Patratu Section of Dhanbad Division of East Central Railway. The value of the project is Rs 186.76 crore.

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 7:41 PM IST

