Wipro partners with Netskope

Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 7:04 PM IST

To offer cybersecurity optimization advisory services

Wipro announced a partnership with Netskope, a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) leader, to provide global enterprises with an integrated service that optimizes and improves cybersecurity outcomes for people, processes, and technology investments.

Wipro's CyberTransformSM Optimization Service, powered by Netskope, analyzes organizations' current cybersecurity and infrastructure investments, provides consolidation guidelines, and delivers cost-optimized methods resulting in improved business performance.

Wipro's CyberTransformSM Optimization Service, powered by Netskope, leverages Wipro's proprietary Automated Regulatory Compliance (ArC), a content service that monitors industry-specific national and international regulatory amendments, and Netskope's Valueskope platform, a SaaS-based offering providing detailed financial analyses and tailored business cases.

 

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 6:43 PM IST

