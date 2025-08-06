Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RailTel Corp bags Rs 19 cr MPLS-VPN services order

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

RailTel Corporation of India announced that it has received a work order from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for telecom-related MPLS services, amounting to Rs 18.57 crore.

The project involves providing MPLS-VPN services at various AAI airports and offices.

According to a stock exchange filing, the order is scheduled to be executed by 31 August 2030. The company also clarified that none of the promoters, promoter group, or group companies have any interest in this order. Additionally, the contract does not fall under the category of related party transactions.

RailTel Corporation a "Navratna" PSU is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optical fiber network.

 

The companys standalone net profit jumped 35.81% to Rs 66.10 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 48.67 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 33.27% YoY to Rs 743.81 crore in Q1 FY26.

The scrip rose 0.23% to Rs 367.30 on the BSE.

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

