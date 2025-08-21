Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 10:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel Corp gains after securing Rs 50-cr orders

RailTel Corp gains after securing Rs 50-cr orders

Image

Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

RailTel Corporation of India advanced 2.13% to Rs 366.85 after the company bagged two orders worth Rs 50.41 crore from the Kerala State Information Technology Mission (KSITM) and the Higher Education Department, Government of Odisha.

The first order, valued at Rs 34.99 crore, has been awarded by KSITM for providing Data Centre Operator services, including operations and maintenance of State Data Centres, for a period of five years. The project is scheduled to be executed by 19 August 2025.

Additionally, the company received a Rs 15.42-crore order from Odishas Higher Education Department for the design and development of CMS-based bilingual websites for colleges. The project is to be completed by 19 February 2026.

 

RailTel Corporation, a "Navratna" PSU, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optical fiber network.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 35.81% to Rs 66.10 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 48.67 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 33.27% YoY to Rs 743.81 crore in Q1 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Va Tech Wabag wins order worth Rs 46.50 cr from RenewSys

Va Tech Wabag wins order worth Rs 46.50 cr from RenewSys

Innova Captab gains after Baddi facility clears UK-MHRA inspection

Innova Captab gains after Baddi facility clears UK-MHRA inspection

RACL Geartech soars on long-term order from Indian motorcycle major

RACL Geartech soars on long-term order from Indian motorcycle major

LTTS launches PLxAI - its proprietary Gen-AI based framework

LTTS launches PLxAI - its proprietary Gen-AI based framework

VA Tech Wabag gains on bagging Rs 47-cr water management order from RenewSys

VA Tech Wabag gains on bagging Rs 47-cr water management order from RenewSys

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedShreeji Shipping Global IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon