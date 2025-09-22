Monday, September 22, 2025 | 08:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RailTel Corp secures Rs 18-cr order from Dredging Corporation of India

RailTel Corp secures Rs 18-cr order from Dredging Corporation of India

Image

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

RailTel Corporation of India has received a work order valued at Rs 18.06 crore from Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) for the provision of seamless offshore internet connectivity for DCI vessels & the integrated command & control centre (ICCC).

The scope of the contract involves end-to-end deployment and management of offshore internet infrastructure, aimed at enhancing connectivity across DCIs fleet operations and centralized control systems. The contract will be executed by 18 January 2026.

This is a domestic contract, and neither the promoter group nor any related party transactions are involved, the company clarified. The deal has been awarded at arms length terms.

 

RailTel Corporation, a "Navratna" PSU, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optical fiber network.

Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) is engaged in providing integrated dredging services to ports, the Indian Navy, and other maritime organizations in India.

On Friday, September 19, shares of RailTel Corporation declined by 0.91% to close at Rs 394, while shares of Dredging Corporation of India gained 1.39%, ending the day at Rs 664.40 on the BSE.

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 8:15 AM IST

