Saturday, September 20, 2025 | 03:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indegene partners with Datavant to enhance clinical trial recruitment

Indegene partners with Datavant to enhance clinical trial recruitment

Image

Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Indegene said that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Datavant to enhance patient recruitment for clinical trials, with a focus on rare disease and other complex studies.

By embedding Datavants bespoke data enrichment capabilities into Indegenes NEXT Patient Recruitment platform, the two companies are enabling faster trial enrollment, fewer screen failures, and more efficient recruitment processes for biopharmaceutical organizations.

Patient recruitment is one of the biggest challenges in clinical development. This is especially true for rare diseases, where eligible patients are few and scattered. Datavant runs the largest health data retrieval network in the country. It covers more than 80,000 hospitals and clinics and processes over 100 million patient records every year.

 

Indegene offers a range of digital solutions for clinical trial recruitment. Together, the two companies intend to make it easier to identify participants for studies based on specific health data.

The result is more eligible participants have an opportunity to connect to the trials designed for their specific health conditions, including patients with rare and complex diseases.

Also Read

Statue of Liberty, US-France, US France, France US, US flag, America Franch

US counterterrorism agency issues warning over threat from al Qaeda

Bhatti Vikramarka

Telangana govt reimburses ₹7,400 cr to RTC towards women free travel: Dy CM

cloudburst, Himachal cloudburst

Himachal rains: Death toll rises to 427; 243 rain-related, 184 in accidents

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Chandrashekhar

Maha govt to allow tribal farmers to lease land to private firms: Minister

union electronics and information technology minister ashwini vaishnaw said the government was also planning to share the gpu compute capacity with some countries of the global south

Vaishnaw conducts bullet train tunnel breakthrough; 1st phase begins 2027

The partnership enables biopharma companies to reduce site-level screen failures, accelerate enrollment timelines, improve the screen-to randomization ratios, and drive more informed decision-making.

Ram Yeleswarapu, SVP, Enterprise Clinical Solutions at Indegene, said: "We are doubling down on enhancing our capabilities to deliver digital-first recruitment solutions for clients to transform clinical trial execution. Our partnership with Datavant is a key step in this journey.

By integrating secure, real-time access to consented patient medical records into our screening process, we are minimizing one of the greatest challenges in clinical trials screen failures at sites due to incomplete and ineffective pre-screening.

This collaboration reinforces our positioning as the industry's premier digital-first recruitment partner, empowering sponsors and sites with data-driven approaches that deliver measurable outcomes.

Indegene is a digital-first, life sciences commercialization company. It helps biopharmaceutical, emerging biotech and medical device companies develop products, get them to the market, and grow their impact through the life cycle in a more effective, efficient and modern way.

The company's consolidated net profit increased by 32.73% to Rs 116.40 crore on a 12.46% rise in revenue to Rs 760.80 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The scrip had risen 0.11% to end at Rs 586.65 on the BSE yesterday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Garden Reach Shipbuilders inks major shipbuilding contract with Carsten Rehder worth $62.44 million

Garden Reach Shipbuilders inks major shipbuilding contract with Carsten Rehder worth $62.44 million

Board of ESAF Small Finance Bank approves raising Tier 1 capital

Board of ESAF Small Finance Bank approves raising Tier 1 capital

Likhami Consulting MD & CEO Babu Lal Jain resigns

Likhami Consulting MD & CEO Babu Lal Jain resigns

Swan Defence signs MoU with Sagarmala Finance Corporation

Swan Defence signs MoU with Sagarmala Finance Corporation

GRSE signs MoUs with strategic partners in shipbuilding, port and infrastructure sectors

GRSE signs MoUs with strategic partners in shipbuilding, port and infrastructure sectors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon