Saturday, September 20, 2025 | 03:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of ESAF Small Finance Bank approves raising Tier 1 capital

Board of ESAF Small Finance Bank approves raising Tier 1 capital

Image

Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

At meeting held on 20 September 2025

The board of ESAF Small Finance Bank at its meeting held on 20 September 2025 has approved the following:

1. Raising of Tier I capital by way of issuance of equity shares through such method as may be considered appropriate, including rights issue, preferential issue, private placement, qualified institutional placement, or any other method permitted under applicable laws, or a combination thereof in one or more tranches, subject to the approval of shareholders.

2. Approval for amendment of Clause V (Capital Clause) of the Memorandum of Association of the Bank for enabling increase of the Authorised Capital of the Bank from Rs. 600 crore to Rs. 1000 crore, subject to the prior approval from the Reserve Bank of India and approval of the shareholders of the Bank.

 

3. The Board of Directors of the Bank has duly noted the relieving of Shri. George Thomas, Executive Vice President - Human Resource of the Bank, from his responsibilities with effect from closure of business hours on 30 September 2025, prior to the completion of his contractual tenure due to personal preoccupation and in accordance with the Bank's internal governance process, suitable arrangements have been made within the organisation in relation to the said position.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indegene partners with Datavant to enhance clinical trial recruitment

Indegene partners with Datavant to enhance clinical trial recruitment

Garden Reach Shipbuilders inks major shipbuilding contract with Carsten Rehder worth $62.44 million

Garden Reach Shipbuilders inks major shipbuilding contract with Carsten Rehder worth $62.44 million

Likhami Consulting MD & CEO Babu Lal Jain resigns

Likhami Consulting MD & CEO Babu Lal Jain resigns

Swan Defence signs MoU with Sagarmala Finance Corporation

Swan Defence signs MoU with Sagarmala Finance Corporation

GRSE signs MoUs with strategic partners in shipbuilding, port and infrastructure sectors

GRSE signs MoUs with strategic partners in shipbuilding, port and infrastructure sectors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon