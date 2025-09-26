RailTel Corp secures Rs 978-cr order from Bihar Education Project Council

Friday, September 26, 2025 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

RailTel Corporation of India has secured a significant domestic contract worth approximately Rs 970.08 crore from the State Project Director, Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC).

The project is for establishing physics, chemistry, and biology laboratories in government secondary and senior secondary schools across Bihar. The project is part of the Samagra Shiksha 202526 initiatives by the state government.

According to the letter of award (LOA), the contract will be executed on a turnkey basis, covering the supply, installation, and commissioning of fully equipped science laboratories in numerous state-run schools across both rural and urban areas. The project is slated for completion by 24 September 2026.

 

This large-scale educational infrastructure initiative aims to bolster science education by providing students with access to modern lab facilities and practical learning environments, thereby enhancing the quality of secondary education in Bihar.

The order is classified as a domestic contract and does not constitute a related party transaction. RailTel has clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group holds any interest in the awarding authority.

This contract win further underlines RailTels strategic diversification beyond its core telecom and IT services, highlighting its growing footprint in government-driven digital and infrastructure projects, particularly in the education and public service sectors.

RailTel Corporation, a "Navratna" PSU, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optical fiber network.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 35.81% to Rs 66.10 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 48.67 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 33.27% YoY to Rs 743.81 crore in Q1 FY26.

The counter shed 0.80% to Rs 378.55 on the BSE.

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

