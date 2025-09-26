UCO Bank drops for fifth straight session

UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 29.42, down 2.26% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 7.46% in last one year as compared to a 5.44% slide in NIFTY and a 6.41% fall in the Nifty PSU Bank index.
UCO Bank fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 29.42, down 2.26% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 24755.4. The Sensex is at 80723.46, down 0.54%.UCO Bank has gained around 4.36% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which UCO Bank is a constituent, has increased around 7.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7393.35, down 1.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 41.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 79.26 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 15.15 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
