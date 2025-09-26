Bandhan Bank Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 156.03, down 0.79% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 23.22% in last one year as compared to a 5.44% slide in NIFTY and a 1.51% fall in the Nifty Private Bank index.
Bandhan Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 156.03, down 0.79% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 24755.4. The Sensex is at 80723.46, down 0.54%.Bandhan Bank Ltd has eased around 4.23% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26787.5, down 0.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 40.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 44.06 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 156.18, down 1.03% on the day. Bandhan Bank Ltd tumbled 23.22% in last one year as compared to a 5.44% slide in NIFTY and a 1.51% fall in the Nifty Private Bank index.
The PE of the stock is 12.34 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
