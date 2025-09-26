Friday, September 26, 2025 | 01:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vodafone Idea tumbles after SC defers AGR plea hearing

Vodafone Idea tumbles after SC defers AGR plea hearing

Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Vodafone Idea slumped 6.57% to Rs 8.11 after the Supreme Court deferred hearing on its plea against additional adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues to October 6.

The case relates to the telcos petition against the Department of Telecoms (DoT) demand for Rs 9,450 crore in additional Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues.

The company has argued that the demand goes beyond the Supreme Courts earlier ruling on AGR liabilities. The DoT, however, told the court that the dues are not a reassessment. It said the figure arises from gaps identified during the finalisation of financial accounts.

Out of the total demand, Rs 2,774 crore relates to Vodafone Ideas post-merger entity. Another Rs 5,675 crore pertains to pre-merger liabilities of the Vodafone Group. Vodafone Idea has disputed the computation. It claims some figures were duplicated and has sought a fresh reconciliation of dues dating back to the pre-FY17 period.

 

Vodafone Idea faces AGR dues of around Rs 83,400 crore, with annual obligations of nearly Rs 18,000 crore kicking in from March 2025. CEO Akshaya Moondra has repeatedly warned that the companys survival depends on securing new funding, which has been constrained by lingering uncertainty over AGR liabilities. The government now owns 48.99% of the company after converting dues into equity.

India's third-largest telecom operator, Vodafone Idea is backed by Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group. The company holds 5G spectrum in 17 circles and mmWave spectrum in 16 circles, offering services across 2G, 4G and expanding 5G networks.

On a consolidated basis, Vodafone Idea's net loss stood at Rs 6,608.1 crore in Q1 FY26 higher than Rs 6,432.1 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 4.9% YoY to Rs 11,022.5 crore from Rs 10,508.3 crore in Q1 FY25.

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 1:42 PM IST

