Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel gains after securing Rs 19-cr order from IRCTC

RailTel gains after securing Rs 19-cr order from IRCTC

Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

RailTel Corporation of India rose 3.69% to Rs 358.55 after the company bagged an order worth Rs 18.56 crore from Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) for providing comprehensive cyber security intelligence services.

The contract is valid for three years with annual payment terms and includes a 5% performance bank guarantee.

RailTel Corporation, a "Navratna" PSU, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optical fiber network.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 35.81% to Rs 66.10 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 48.67 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 33.27% YoY to Rs 743.81 crore in Q1 FY26.

 

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

