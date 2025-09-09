NTPC Ltd slips for fifth straight session

NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 325.65, down 0.32% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 17.83% in last one year as compared to a 0.73% slide in NIFTY and a 18.93% fall in the Nifty Energy index.
NTPC Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 325.65, down 0.32% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 24858.25. The Sensex is at 81075.45, up 0.36%.NTPC Ltd has lost around 3.12% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34290.65, down 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 39.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 87.34 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 327.2, down 0.35% on the day. NTPC Ltd tumbled 17.83% in last one year as compared to a 0.73% slide in NIFTY and a 18.93% fall in the Nifty Energy index.
The PE of the stock is 15.9 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
