Raj Television Network Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Ltd, Shiva Mills Ltd, Khaitan (India) Ltd and N K Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 April 2026.

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Ltd, Shiva Mills Ltd, Khaitan (India) Ltd and N K Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 April 2026.

Raj Television Network Ltd lost 19.99% to Rs 23.46 at 14:26 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 65307 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2678 shares in the past one month.

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Ltd crashed 9.97% to Rs 142.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shiva Mills Ltd tumbled 9.26% to Rs 48. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 356 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 477 shares in the past one month.

Khaitan (India) Ltd corrected 7.24% to Rs 93.59. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 469 shares in the past one month.

N K Industries Ltd dropped 5.82% to Rs 61.03. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 100 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 187 shares in the past one month.