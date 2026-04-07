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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE inks pact with S&P Global Energy for Platts-based derivatives

NSE inks pact with S&P Global Energy for Platts-based derivatives

Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 2:51 PM IST
National Stock Exchange of India on 6 April 2026 announced a strategic collaboration with S&P Global Energy to introduce exchange-traded derivatives based on Platts benchmarks.

As part of the tie-up, NSE will initially launch Dated Brent Crude Oil (Platts) futures contracts. These contracts will be based on the globally recognised Platts Dated Brent benchmark.

The exchange said the product will offer a transparent and globally aligned risk management tool. It will cater to refiners, importers, traders, financial institutions, and investors.

NSE has received regulatory approval to launch the contracts. Trading is scheduled to begin on 13 April 2026.

The collaboration aims to deepen Indias energy derivatives market. It also seeks to align domestic pricing mechanisms with global benchmarks.

 

Sriram Krishnan, chief business development officer at NSE, said the initiative would help improve price discovery and risk management. He added that it would also strengthen Indias position in global energy markets.

Platts benchmarks are widely used across global commodity markets. Their integration is expected to improve transparency and liquidity in NSE's energy derivatives segment.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

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