Raja Bahadur International consolidated net profit rises 25.68% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.63% to Rs 7.40 crore

Net profit of Raja Bahadur International rose 25.68% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.63% to Rs 7.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.7.406.7544.1963.261.700.911.190.370.930.74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News