Rajasthan Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 23.99 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Rajasthan Securities reported to Rs 23.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 6.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

