Monday, February 16, 2026 | 03:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brainbees Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Brainbees Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd, Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd, Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd and PTC India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 February 2026.

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd, Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd, Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd and PTC India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 February 2026.

Brainbees Solutions Ltd lost 11.21% to Rs 239.5 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 99845 shares in the past one month.

 

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd tumbled 10.30% to Rs 574.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62944 shares in the past one month.

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd crashed 9.93% to Rs 358. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 81235 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19745 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

England vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 live scorecard

England vs Italy LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: Smuts gets Brook on 14; England lose 4 wickets

Honey bees, summer, bees

Rajasthan govt plans to promote beekeeping to boost farmers' incomepremium

Qualcomm Humanoid Robot in action at India AI Impact Summit, New Delhi Photo: Khalid Anzar

Qualcomm showcases AI humanoid robots at India AI Impact Summit: Sneak peek

Budget 2026

Budget 2026 highlights: A look at key numbers announced by FM Sitharaman

FirstCry share price today; Brainbees Solutions share price today

FirstCry share price slumps 12% to record low after Q3 net loss widens

Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd pared 9.13% to Rs 151.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 73176 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40848 shares in the past one month.

PTC India Ltd dropped 7.49% to Rs 171.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Coal India capex on solar increases to Rs 961 cr ending January FY 2026

Coal India capex on solar increases to Rs 961 cr ending January FY 2026

Ideaforge Technology allots 7,026 equity shares under ESOS

Ideaforge Technology allots 7,026 equity shares under ESOS

Cosmo First to acquire stake in SPV for sourcing hybrid renewable power

Cosmo First to acquire stake in SPV for sourcing hybrid renewable power

Mukand announces change in CEO - Machine Building Division

Mukand announces change in CEO - Machine Building Division

Hyundai Motor India announces change in senior management

Hyundai Motor India announces change in senior management

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentIndian Passport Ranking 2026IIT JEE Mains Result 2026Inox wind Share India Ai Summit 2026Personal Finance