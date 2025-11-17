Monday, November 17, 2025 | 04:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajesh Power Services secures orders from GETCO and East Central Railway

Rajesh Power Services secures orders from GETCO and East Central Railway

Image

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Rajesh Power Services has received the following orders: -

1. Supply, Installation, Testing & Commissioning of 220kV Underground Cable at proposed 220kV Dholera Substation from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO) aggregating to Rs 40.08 crore and

2. Design, Supply, Erection, Testing & Commissioning of 132kV Transmission Line and associated Line Bays at GSS Nabinagar (in Joint Venture with a Private Company) from East Central Railway aggregating to Rs 45.16 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Praveg slips after reporting dismal Q2 performance

Praveg slips after reporting dismal Q2 performance

Sensex gains 320 pts; realty shares in demand

Sensex gains 320 pts; realty shares in demand

Puravankara signs lease agreement with IKEA India for retail space at Purva Zentech Park, Bengaluru

Puravankara signs lease agreement with IKEA India for retail space at Purva Zentech Park, Bengaluru

Veritas (India) drops as CFO Rakesh Bharucha resigns

Veritas (India) drops as CFO Rakesh Bharucha resigns

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Uttar Pradesh

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Uttar Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Rupee TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon