Monday, November 17, 2025 | 03:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Veritas (India) drops as CFO Rakesh Bharucha resigns

Veritas (India) drops as CFO Rakesh Bharucha resigns

Image

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Veritas (India) slipped 1.99% to Rs 248.50 after Rakesh Bharucha resigned from the post of chief financial officer (key managerial personnel) of the company, effective 17 November 2025.

Veritas (India) is in the business of International Trade & Distribution of Polymers, Paper & Paper Boards, Rubber, Heavy Distillates, Chemicals, Development of Software including 3D city model, etc.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 98.4% to Rs 0.60 crore despite 9.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,006.40 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Uttar Pradesh

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Uttar Pradesh

Pace Digitek drops after Q2 PAT slumps 33% YoY to Rs 64 cr

Pace Digitek drops after Q2 PAT slumps 33% YoY to Rs 64 cr

Gabriel India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Gabriel India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Rajesh Power Services wins Rs 85-crore turnkey contracts from GETCO & East Central Railway

Rajesh Power Services wins Rs 85-crore turnkey contracts from GETCO & East Central Railway

Bonlon Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Bonlon Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 3:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon