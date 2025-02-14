Business Standard

Friday, February 14, 2025 | 09:36 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajkamal Synthetics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Rajkamal Synthetics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.05 crore

Net Loss of Rajkamal Synthetics reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.050 0 OPM %-140.000 -PBDT-0.07-0.02 -250 PBT-0.07-0.02 -250 NP-0.07-0.02 -250

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Gujchem Distillers India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Gujchem Distillers India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Arena completes divestment of Paynet

Arena completes divestment of Paynet

Tayo Rolls reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.78 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Tayo Rolls reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.78 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Asian Hotels (North) reports standalone net profit of Rs 90.30 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Asian Hotels (North) reports standalone net profit of Rs 90.30 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Glenmark launches Latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution

Glenmark launches Latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayPM Modi Trump Meeting HighlightsGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEValentine's Day 2025 WishesASUS launches in IndiaBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon