Rajoo Engineers consolidated net profit rises 31.35% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 26.25% to Rs 52.68 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 82.85% to Rs 21.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.51% to Rs 197.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 159.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Rajoo Engineers rose 31.35% to Rs 7.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 26.25% to Rs 52.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 71.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.52.6871.43197.35159.7917.019.0713.528.779.386.9229.9516.458.476.0226.4212.997.085.3921.0111.49