Rajshree Polypack consolidated net profit rises 51.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.10% to Rs 86.43 croreNet profit of Rajshree Polypack rose 51.32% to Rs 4.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.10% to Rs 86.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 88.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales86.4388.28 -2 OPM %12.6711.58 -PBDT10.248.85 16 PBT6.014.70 28 NP4.603.04 51
