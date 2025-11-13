Muthoot Finance consolidated net profit rises 90.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 47.76% to Rs 7282.79 croreNet profit of Muthoot Finance rose 90.36% to Rs 2420.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1271.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 47.76% to Rs 7282.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4928.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales7282.794928.82 48 OPM %79.6873.14 -PBDT3281.811826.64 80 PBT3244.201801.78 80 NP2420.631271.60 90
