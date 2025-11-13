Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 06:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Muthoot Finance consolidated net profit rises 90.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Muthoot Finance consolidated net profit rises 90.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

Sales rise 47.76% to Rs 7282.79 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Finance rose 90.36% to Rs 2420.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1271.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 47.76% to Rs 7282.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4928.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales7282.794928.82 48 OPM %79.6873.14 -PBDT3281.811826.64 80 PBT3244.201801.78 80 NP2420.631271.60 90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

HB Estate Developers consolidated net profit rises 159.18% in the September 2025 quarter

HB Estate Developers consolidated net profit rises 159.18% in the September 2025 quarter

3B Blackbio DX consolidated net profit rises 0.41% in the September 2025 quarter

3B Blackbio DX consolidated net profit rises 0.41% in the September 2025 quarter

ERP Soft Systems consolidated net profit rises 66.67% in the September 2025 quarter

ERP Soft Systems consolidated net profit rises 66.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Shilpa Medicare consolidated net profit rises 145.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Shilpa Medicare consolidated net profit rises 145.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Shri Bajrang Alliance consolidated net profit rises 34.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Shri Bajrang Alliance consolidated net profit rises 34.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayRed Fort Blast CaseProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOOneplus 15 India LaunchQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon