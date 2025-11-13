HB Estate Developers consolidated net profit rises 159.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.48% to Rs 26.73 croreNet profit of HB Estate Developers rose 159.18% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.48% to Rs 26.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 27.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales26.7327.41 -2 OPM %30.1930.79 -PBDT4.053.21 26 PBT2.041.28 59 NP1.270.49 159
