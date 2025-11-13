SMT Engineering consolidated net profit rises 4133.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30927.27% to Rs 34.13 croreNet profit of SMT Engineering rose 4133.33% to Rs 6.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 30927.27% to Rs 34.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales34.130.11 30927 OPM %28.19-90.91 -PBDT8.810.09 9689 PBT8.580.09 9433 NP6.350.15 4133
